Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Xlife Sciences AG Announces Transition to the Main Segment of SIX Swiss Exchange to Strengthen Market Presence



23.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Zurich, 23rd of December 2025: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to move from the SIX Sparks segment to the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange. This step underscores the company’s strategic development and offers significant advantages for our investors: increased visibility, improved liquidity, and stronger recognition in the capital markets. Following a preliminary legal review, Xlife Sciences meets all requirements and will promptly submit the corresponding application to SIX. In addition, Xlife Sciences is investing in market-making and research activities to further enhance the visibility and tradability of its shares. The segment change is planned for the first quarter of 2026. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, stated: «Transitioning to the main segment of SIX is the next logical step for Xlife Sciences: it increases visibility, improves the liquidity of our shares, and provides additional access to institutional investors. In parallel, we are intensifying efforts in market-making and research coverage to further enhance the attractiveness for existing and new shareholders.» Financial calendar Annual Report 2025 28 April 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting 2026 26 June 2026 Half-Year Report 2026 24 September 2026 Contact

Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch Xlife Sciences AG,

Talacker 35,

8001 Zurich,

Switzerland,

Phone +41 44 385 84 60

info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch,

Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788

Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX:XLS)



Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit https://www.xlifesciences.ch Disclaimer



Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

