Xlife Sciences AG Announces Transition to the Main Segment of SIX Swiss Exchange to Strengthen Market Presence

Zurich, 23rd of December 2025: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to move from the SIX Sparks segment to the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange. This step underscores the company’s strategic development and offers significant advantages for our investors: increased visibility, improved liquidity, and stronger recognition in the capital markets. Following a preliminary legal review, Xlife Sciences meets all requirements and will promptly submit the corresponding application to SIX.
In addition, Xlife Sciences is investing in market-making and research activities to further enhance the visibility and tradability of its shares. The segment change is planned for the first quarter of 2026.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, stated: «Transitioning to the main segment of SIX is the next logical step for Xlife Sciences: it increases visibility, improves the liquidity of our shares, and provides additional access to institutional investors. In parallel, we are intensifying efforts in market-making and research coverage to further enhance the attractiveness for existing and new shareholders.»
