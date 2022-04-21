+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
21.04.2022 07:01:04

Xlife Sciences: Date of publication Annual Report 2022

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
21-Apr-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that due to the change from the Munich Stock Exchange (unregulated market ['Freiverkehr'] to the regulated market of the SIX Swiss Exchange (SME Segment 'Sparks') and the related change of auditors, the company will publish its annual report 2021 newly on 29 April 2022.

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2022
Valuation Report
Ordinary General Assembly 2022 2022 Half-Year Results

Contact

April 29, 2022
May 9, 2022
June 20, 2022 September 28, 2022

Information for journalists:

IRF Reputation AG,

Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors:

Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG
 
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange  

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
EQS News ID: 1331497

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1331497  21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

