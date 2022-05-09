Xlife Sciences: First Valuation Report confirms substancial potential of the project portfolio and assumes CHF 574 million in the most conservative scenario

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today for the first time published an independent assessment of its project portfolio and intends to issue this report annually from now on.

The extensive Valuation Report as of December 31, 2021 identified a valuation range of CHF 574 million up to CHF 701 million. The average value of this range corresponds to more than a factor of 2.5 compared to the current market capitalization of Xlife Sciences and thus underlines the attractive price-earnings ratio of approx. 4. Approximately 90 percent of the determined value is attributable to the top 10 projects, which include, among others, the project companies Veraxa Biotech, alytas therapeutics, inflamed pharma, Quadira Biosciences, and Inventum Genetics. The report also highlights the broad risk diversification of the portfolio and shows the extensive access to the life sciences sector for investors.

The valuation was performed by the independent consulting firm Cylad Experts and is primarily based on the risk- adjusted present value method typically used in the life sciences industry. The central parameters used for the valuation process are thus the cost of capital and the development risks of the project companies. Three of the 23 project companies will be included in the next evaluation in 2022.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments: With the Valuation Report, we are pleased to present investors for the first time with a complete and independent valuation of our project companies. We are convinced that this report soundly demonstrates and explains the future, long-term potential of our project portfolio. In 2022, further projects have already reached important milestones, underlining the sustainability of the Valuation Report's assessment.

The complete Valuation Report is available for download in German at www.xlifesciences.ch/news-kennzahlen and in English at www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures.

