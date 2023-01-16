Xlife Sciences portfolio company launches project to research a potential therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
16.01.2023 07:00:55

Xlife Sciences' (SIX: XLS) portfolio company inflamed pharma has launched a research project to develop a potential therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This project is being conducted with the Department of Neurology at the University Medical Center Göttingen (Germany) in scientific cooperation with PD Dr. med. Jan C. Koch.

ALS is a chronically progressive, degenerative disease of the nervous system for which there are only symptomatic treatment options so far. ALS primarily damages the motor nerve cells, the so-called motor neurons, which can lead to progressive muscle atrophy in the arms and legs, speech and swallowing disorders as well as breathing problems in affected patients. According to current estimates[1], about 400000 people worldwide are affected by the disease, and about 100000 people die from its consequences every year. ALS occurs most frequently between the ages of 50 and 70; men are affected slightly more often than women.

The research approach of inflamed pharma and the Department of Neurology at the University Medical Center Göttingen is to investigate inflamed pharma's procaine-based compound ProcCluster® in cell cultures simulating an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease. Among other things, ProcCluster® can block voltage-dependent sodium channels and thus has similar properties to Riluzole, the only drug approved to date for the treatment of ALS. Procaine has no significant side effects and no interactions with other drugs, as it is not broken down by the liver but by the ubiquitous pseudocholinesterase.[2]

Frank Plöger, Chief Scientific Officer of Xlife Sciences, comments: We are looking forward to working with Jan Koch and his team. Together, we hope to lay the scientifically sound, preclinical foundation for a potential drug therapy for the treatment of ALS.

PD Dr. med. Jan C. Koch from the Department of Neurology at the University Medical Center Göttingen adds: ALS is an inexorably progressing and yet incurable disease that can cause great suffering. Together with inflamed pharma and Xlife Sciences, we are striving to be able to improve the lives of ALS patients and their relatives in the future.

 

[1] https://www.als-schweiz.ch/krankheitsbild

[2] Fischer et al., 2005; Fischer et al., 2010; Barop, 2017.

 

