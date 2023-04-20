|
Xlife Sciences publishes 2022 results and 2023 outlook
Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today reported its 2022 results and 2023 outlook. The company also published the independent valuation report covering its project portfolio as of December 31, 2022.
Operational progress in 2022
As at December 31, 2022, Xlife Sciences had 26 project companies. Among other things, they made the following pleasing progress in the reporting year:
Another goal in the reporting year was to expand the portfolio and strengthen cooperation between the individual projects. A good example of this is the biosurgery company novaxomx, a joint venture between Xlife Sciences and curasan, a leading global provider of biomaterials for bone and tissue regeneration in dental and orthopaedic surgery. novaxomx's research and development approach is based on the patented exosome technology of Xlife Sciences project company Lysatpharma.
Xlife Sciences has also developed a sustainability strategy in 2022. The purposeful management of the ESG (Environment, Health, Safety) priorities of Xlife Sciences lies with the ESG Committee under the leadership of Board member Désirée Dosch. As part of the ESG strategy, a Code of Conduct was developed, which is now to be implemented in the portfolio companies.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, says: Despite the tense geopolitical situation and the corresponding effects on the financial market, our company has developed positively in the reporting year. This is evidenced by the operational progress made by our 26 project companies over the last twelve months. Additionally, we have made further improved our operational processes.
Portfolio valuation 2022
The Valuation Report 2022 of the independent consultancy Cylad Experts determined a portfolio valuation in the range of CHF 575 million to CHF 703 million as of December 31, 2022. The average value of this range thus corresponds to a factor of 3.5 compared to the current market capitalisation of Xlife Sciences. By comparison, as of December 31, 2021, the valuation range was between CHF 574 million and CHF 701 million.
Carl von Halem, CFO of Xlife Sciences, comments: In view of the challenging market environment and the lower company valuations observed in many transactions during 2022, the stable year-on-year valuation of our portfolio confirms Xlife Sciences' strategy, which is attractive to investors and oriented towards the long term.
With Intron Health Research, Baader Bank and Stifel, the Xlife Sciences share is now rated by three financial institutions. This means that investors can obtain information about the company in the form of independent reports. All three analysts rate the share with a buy recommendation (Buy).
Financial key figures 2022:
Outlook 2023
The start of the current business year 2023 was dynamic:
The Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences has initiated a process to review strategic options at the end of 2022. The aim is to accelerate business development and increase shareholder value. One aspect of this is to gain additional resources and funding for Xlife Sciences to increase its freedom of action and make the company less dependent on events at the individual project companies. The process is progressing according to plan. Xlife Sciences will inform the market about the result in due course.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, says: For 2023, the focus is, among other things, on the successful partnering of projects and thus creating added value for our investors. In addition, we will achieve further milestones in the project companies. To continue the exchange with our shareholders, we are already inviting them to our general meeting on 20 June in Zurich.
The complete Annual Report 2022 including the consolidated annual financial statements 2022 of the Xlife Group, the annual financial statements 2022 of Xlife Sciences AG and the remuneration report 2022 was also published today, 20 April 2023, at 7:00 am and is available for download as a pdf document (in German) at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/news-kennzahlen in the Finanzberichte section. An integral English version will be published promptly on https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures in the section Financial Reports section.
Financial calendar
AGM 2023 June 20, 2023
Half-Year Report 2023 September 21, 2023
Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch
