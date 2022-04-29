|
Xlife Sciences publishes annual results 2021 and outlook 2022
Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Highlights 2021:
Outlook 2022:
For the 2022 financial year, Xlife Sciences has set itself the following goals, among others:
'To promote the dialogue with the shareholders, we are planning information events with the scientists of our project companies in the course of 2022 again. Furthermore, the liquidity of the Xlife Sciences AG share should be increased,' adds Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences.
Expansion of corporate governance
In the course of its listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Xlife Sciences has strengthened its corporate governance. Thus, the annual report published today contains detailed information on the company's corporate governance and also on its remuneration policy. Furthermore, in addition to the existing Compensation Committee, the company has formed an Audit and Risk Management Committee, which was elected on 28 April 2022. The Remuneration Committee consists of the members Mark S. Muller (Chair), Simon Schoni, and Prof. Dr. Michael B. Klein, while the Risk Management Committee comprises Prof. Dr. Michael B. Klein (Chair), Christian Faber and Dr. Bernhard Scholz.
Strengthening of Board of Directors and Management Team
This year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Xlife Sciences AG will take place on June 20, 2022 in Mellingen. In accordance with Art. 27 of the Covid 19 Regulation 3, this AGM will take place without the physical presence of investors; shareholders may exercise their shareholder rights exclusively through the independent proxy only. The relevant instructions and the complete agenda will be published in due time. Subject to shareholder approval, among others the following personnel enhancements to the Board of Directors and Management Team are foreseen:
Financial calendar
Publication Valuation Report May 9, 2022
Ordinary General Assembly 2022 June 20, 2022
2022 Half-Year Results September 28, 2022
Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch
Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-Mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch
Disclaimer
Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
