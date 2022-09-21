Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Xlife Sciences strengthens sustainability activities with ESG strategy



21.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



One of the objectives of Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS) is to significantly strengthen and further develop its existing sustainability activities on a strategic and operational level. For this reason, the ESG Committee (Environment, Health, Governance), formed in April 2022, has developed an ESG strategy with members from the Board of Directors and the management of Xlife Sciences as well as employees from project companies. The entire environment in which Xlife Sciences operates, including internal and external stakeholders, was considered. The adopted strategy builds on the ESG issues that are material to Xlife Sciences. It includes appropriate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for planned and transparent sustainability reporting, in addition to the objectives derived from them. ESG reporting will cover Xlife Sciences AG and the currently 13 consolidated project companies. The ESG topics that are relevant to Xlife Sciences' stakeholders and where the company and the project companies can also make an impact include the areas of innovation and digitalisation, diversity & inclusion, work culture, minimising environmental risks, especially CO2, collaboration with research and business partners, and talent development. Measurable objectives include, for example, further embedding diversity and inclusion (i.e., the proportion of female managers), being as resource efficient as possible (with a focus on CO2), increasing the promotion of employee health and well-being, further digitalisation of work processes with continued high attention to IT security and data protection. Furthermore, the ESG focus is also systematically applied in all evaluations of research and business partners as well as future project companies. Xlife Sciences' Code of Business Conduct is also a key pillar; it will be prepared in such a way that it can be adapted and likewise be applied by the project companies. The annual ESG reporting of Xlife Sciences will start with the Annual Report 2022. The first reporting will include the KPIs for 2022 and show measures for targeted further developments. In this reporting, the company will be guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Of the 17 sustainability goals adopted by the UN in 2015 as part of its Agenda 2030, ten are relevant to Xlife Sciences, including the goals of health and well-being, gender equality, and climate protection measures. Désirée Dosch, member of the Board of Directors and head of the ESG Committee of Xlife Sciences, says: As an emerging and dynamic company, it is of great concern to us to expand and strengthen the existing sustainability activities. We have developed the topics, goals, and key figures as a team and in dialogue with our stakeholders and are convinced that the topic of sustainability will quickly become an integral part of Xlife Sciences and the project companies and thus an essential factor for the future success of the company. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences, adds: With the annual ESG reporting, we will further increase the transparency of Xlife Sciences and thus provide private and institutional investors, rating agencies and other stakeholders with additional relevant information about our company. Financial calendar Investora 2022 Conference Zurich 21-22 September 2022 Semi-Annual Report 2022 28 September 2022 Contact Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch Xlife Sciences AG Talacker 35 8001 Zürich Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60 E-Mail: info@xlifesciences.ch Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch ISIN: CH0461929603 WKN: A2PK6Z Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch Disclaimer Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

