21.09.2022 07:00:16
Xlife Sciences strengthens sustainability activities with ESG strategy
Xlife Sciences AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
One of the objectives of Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS) is to significantly strengthen and further develop its existing sustainability activities on a strategic and operational level. For this reason, the ESG Committee (Environment, Health, Governance), formed in April 2022, has developed an ESG strategy with members from the Board of Directors and the management of Xlife Sciences as well as employees from project companies. The entire environment in which Xlife Sciences operates, including internal and external stakeholders, was considered.
The adopted strategy builds on the ESG issues that are material to Xlife Sciences. It includes appropriate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for planned and transparent sustainability reporting, in addition to the objectives derived from them. ESG reporting will cover Xlife Sciences AG and the currently 13 consolidated project companies.
Désirée Dosch, member of the Board of Directors and head of the ESG Committee of Xlife Sciences, says: As an emerging and dynamic company, it is of great concern to us to expand and strengthen the existing sustainability activities. We have developed the topics, goals, and key figures as a team and in dialogue with our stakeholders and are convinced that the topic of sustainability will quickly become an integral part of Xlife Sciences and the project companies and thus an essential factor for the future success of the company.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences, adds: With the annual ESG reporting, we will further increase the transparency of Xlife Sciences and thus provide private and institutional investors, rating agencies and other stakeholders with additional relevant information about our company.
Financial calendar
Investora 2022 Conference Zurich 21-22 September 2022
Semi-Annual Report 2022 28 September 2022
Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch
Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-Mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch
Disclaimer
Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
