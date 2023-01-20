Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 07:00:35

Xlife Sciences: Swiss portfolio company Axenoll receives strategically significant patent by the European Patent OfficeTitle

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Patent
20.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) announced today that its Swiss portfolio company Axenoll Life Sciences AG has been granted a strategically significant patent by the European Patent Office for a method of generating biological tissue. Further patent applications have already been filed with other relevant patent offices.

The granted European patent (EP3766961) protects a process developed by Axenoll for the generation of biological tissue, especially for medical treatments and for pharmacological studies using living cells. Axenoll's particularly gentle screen-printing process is used, in which the printing medium is printed through a printing screen onto a substrate and in which the printed cells subsequently develop into tissue. So far, it is the only industrial production method suitable for large series of living cells.

Axenoll specializes in 3D printing processes, including the printing of biopolymers and living cells. The resulting products are used for tissue engineering, testing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and in vitro disease models.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, comments: The granting of the patent underlines Axenoll's innovative strength and the outstanding position of our portfolio company in the development of biological tissue using 3D screen printing technology. 3D printing is a key technology in the life sciences industry. Xlife Sciences recognized this trend early on and therefore holds two such 3D printing companies Axenoll Life Sciences and Laxxon Medical in its current portfolio.

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2022                             April 20, 2023

AGM 2023                                           June 20, 2023

Half-Year Report 2023                        September 21, 2023

Contact

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG, 
Talacker 35, 
8001 Zurich, 
Switzerland,
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) 

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch 

Disclaimer 

Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. 


End of Media Release
Language: English
EQS News ID: 1539641

 
1539641  20.01.2023 CET/CEST

