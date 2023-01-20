Xlife Sciences: Swiss portfolio company Axenoll receives strategically significant patent by the European Patent OfficeTitle

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) announced today that its Swiss portfolio company Axenoll Life Sciences AG has been granted a strategically significant patent by the European Patent Office for a method of generating biological tissue. Further patent applications have already been filed with other relevant patent offices.

The granted European patent (EP3766961) protects a process developed by Axenoll for the generation of biological tissue, especially for medical treatments and for pharmacological studies using living cells. Axenoll's particularly gentle screen-printing process is used, in which the printing medium is printed through a printing screen onto a substrate and in which the printed cells subsequently develop into tissue. So far, it is the only industrial production method suitable for large series of living cells.

Axenoll specializes in 3D printing processes, including the printing of biopolymers and living cells. The resulting products are used for tissue engineering, testing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and in vitro disease models.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, comments: The granting of the patent underlines Axenoll's innovative strength and the outstanding position of our portfolio company in the development of biological tissue using 3D screen printing technology. 3D printing is a key technology in the life sciences industry. Xlife Sciences recognized this trend early on and therefore holds two such 3D printing companies Axenoll Life Sciences and Laxxon Medical in its current portfolio.

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2022 April 20, 2023

AGM 2023 June 20, 2023

Half-Year Report 2023 September 21, 2023

Contact

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch