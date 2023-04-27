Xlife Sciences: Valuation Report 2022 confirms and emphasizes long-term portfolio potential

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today published the full Valuation Report 2022, which values the company's portfolio as of the end of 2022. The valuation was carried out by the independent consultancy Cylad Experts and covers 20 of Xlife Sciences 26 project companies.[1] The valuation is primarily based on the risk-adjusted net present value (NPV), typically used in the life sciences industry. The key parameters used in the valuation process are the cost of capital and the development risks of the project companies.

The Valuation Report 2022 values the portfolio of Xlife Sciences as of 31 December 2022 in a range between CHF 576 million (previous year: CHF 574.1 million) and CHF 704.5 million (previous year: CHF 701.7 million).[2]

The six project companies alytas therapeutics, Veraxa Biotech, inflamed pharma, Inventum Genetics, FUSE-AI and Lysatpharma account for 80 percent of this portfolio value.

The biotechnology/therapies area thus contributes 54 percent of the portfolio value, the technology platforms area 29 percent.

53 percent of the valued portfolio is in the proof of concept phase, another 17 percent in the clinical development phase.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments: The Valuation Report 2022 confirms and emphasizes the long-term portfolio potential of Xlife Sciences. It shows that our focus on early to very early-stage projects depending on the future development success of the individual project companies offers high leverage potential for investors.

Xlife Sciences full Valuation Report 2022 is available for download at www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures in the Financial Reports section.

