27.04.2023 07:00:32
Xlife Sciences: Valuation Report 2022 confirms and emphasizes long-term portfolio potential
Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today published the full Valuation Report 2022, which values the company's portfolio as of the end of 2022. The valuation was carried out by the independent consultancy Cylad Experts and covers 20 of Xlife Sciences 26 project companies.[1] The valuation is primarily based on the risk-adjusted net present value (NPV), typically used in the life sciences industry. The key parameters used in the valuation process are the cost of capital and the development risks of the project companies.
The Valuation Report 2022 values the portfolio of Xlife Sciences as of 31 December 2022 in a range between CHF 576 million (previous year: CHF 574.1 million) and CHF 704.5 million (previous year: CHF 701.7 million).[2]
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments: The Valuation Report 2022 confirms and emphasizes the long-term portfolio potential of Xlife Sciences. It shows that our focus on early to very early-stage projects depending on the future development success of the individual project companies offers high leverage potential for investors.
Xlife Sciences full Valuation Report 2022 is available for download at www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures in the Financial Reports section.
Financial calendar
AGM 2023 June 20, 2023
Half-Year Report 2023 September 21, 2023
Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch
[1] The six project companies panmabs, XRNA Biotech, xprot, novaxomx, Novum Technologie and x-diagnostics were not assessed.
[2] The valuation range for 2022 was already communicated on 20 April 2022 in the Annual Report 2022.
1618451 27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
