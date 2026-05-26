State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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26.05.2026 17:59:26
XLK vs. IYW: State Street Tech ETF Tops iShares Fund in Cost
State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLK) provides more cost-efficient access to tech giants with a higher dividend yield, while iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:IYW) offers broader industry exposure through a larger number of holdings.Both funds target the fast-growing technology sector, yet they differ in breadth and ownership cost. The iShares fund tracks U.S. technology equities, offering exposure to 139 companies. The SPDR fund mirrors the Technology Select Sector Index, specifically representing the S&P 500 tech segment. While both offer heavy exposure to market leaders, they differ significantly in annual fees.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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