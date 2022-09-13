XLMedia and Advance Local Expand Strategic Partnership with MassLive.com Agreement

The global performance publisher will create sports betting content and a new revenue stream for the Massachusetts news and information site

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XLMedia PLC (AIM: XLM) the global digital publisher, today announces an expanded partnership with Advance Local to create premium betting content and a new revenue stream for their MassLive.com brand - a leading Massachusetts news and information website attracting an average of 6.5 million unique visitors every month.

XLMedia has an industry-leading media partnership business (MPB) offering significant scale, high-quality commercial content, and access to high-value advertiser relationships for leading publishers across the US and Canada. MassLive.com represents a significant win for XLMedia's MPB, offering key US coverage in Massachusetts via MassLive.com's large audience in the state ahead of its upcoming online betting launch. This partnership will focus on creating highly engaging content, managing commercial deals with regulated sportsbook operators, and executing proven monetization strategies built upon years of industry expertise.

"Massachusetts represents one of the top professional sports markets in the US - we're very much looking forward to working with the MassLive.com team and adding our high-quality betting content to their already expansive sports coverage," said Director of Partnership at XLMedia, Cody Darwick. "This deal expands upon our strong partnership with the Advance Local team in Ohio and continues our strategic efforts in landing premium publishers in key sports betting markets. The timing is ideal ahead of the anticipated Massachusetts sports betting launch early next year."

MassLive.com represents the second Advance Local property with which XLMedia has partnered, the first being cleveland.com. XLMedia has helped fuel cleveland.com's growth in the sports betting segment since the partnership began in February.

"XLMedia's impressive betting content and results to date in Ohio gave us great confidence to work with their team in Massachusetts, another key market for us," said Howard Kamen, Vice President of Sports Betting & iGaming at Advance Local. "We're excited for MassLive.com to become a go-to resource for both novice and experienced bettors as the state moves to legalize sports betting – creating a new content vertical and revenue stream for the property."

About XLMedia:

XLMedia (AIM:XLM) is a global digital publisher operating across sports, gaming and personal finance focused on connecting audiences and advertisers. The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands that cover a range of attractive geographies with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. The XLMedia portfolio is designed to reach targeted, engaged audiences with the desire to action.

About Advance Local:

Advance Local owns and operates the nation's leading local media groups, software and data platforms, and marketing agencies. A company grounded with rich history and driven by creative innovation, Advance Local's mission is to strengthen and empower the communities we serve.

The company's media groups reach more than 55 million people per month with quality journalism and community engagement through websites, podcasts, newspapers, magazines and video. Media groups include Advance Ohio, Alabama Media Group, Advance Media New York, MassLive Media, MLive Media Group, NJ Advance Media, PA Media Group, Staten Island Media Group.

Advance Local's software and data platforms include ZeroSum, Aduna, Hoot Interactive and Subtext. The company's agencies include Headline Group, Advance Aviation, Advance 360 Education, Advance 360 Health, Advance Travel & Tourism and Advance Local Events. Visit Advance Local at www.advancelocal.com.

