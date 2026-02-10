Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
10.02.2026 16:28:55
XLP Provides Broad Staples Exposure, While PBJ Focuses on a Specific Sub-Sector. Which ETF is Right for Average Investors?
The State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLP) and the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEMKT:PBJ) both target the U.S. consumer sector, but XLP offers broader staples exposure at a lower cost and higher yield, while PBJ focuses on food and beverage with a more diversified sector mix and higher trading friction.XLP and PBJ both give investors access to U.S. companies in food, beverage, and consumer defensive industries, but their approaches and underlying holdings differ. This comparison looks at cost, recent returns, risk, liquidity, and portfolio makeup to see which fund may better fit specific objectives.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
