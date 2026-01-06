Real Estate Aktie
XLRE vs. VNQ: a Targeted Sector Approach or Broad Real Estate Exposure
The State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) differ most in breadth and assets under management, with VNQ offering more holdings, a larger AUM, and a marginally higher yield, while XLRE remains the lower-cost choice for sector exposure.Both XLRE and VNQ provide exposure to United States real estate equities, but their approaches diverge: XLRE focuses narrowly on S&P 500 real estate names, while VNQ casts a wider net across large, mid, and small-cap REITs. This comparison highlights key differences in cost, yield, diversification, and risk to help investors decide which style may better suit their portfolio needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
