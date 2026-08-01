Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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01.08.2026 23:11:01
XLV vs. IBBQ: Is Broad Healthcare Exposure or Biotech Growth the Better ETF Buy?
The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLV) provides broad exposure to the S&P 500 healthcare sector, whereas the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) offers a targeted focus on biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the Nasdaq.Investors looking for healthcare exposure must often choose between the stability of a broad, diversified sector fund versus the higher upside -- and higher volatility -- of a narrower, growth-oriented fund. This comparison examines whether XLV's lower costs and track record outweigh the concentrated risk-reward profile of IBBQ.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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