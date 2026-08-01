Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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01.08.2026 19:57:01
XLV vs PBE: Is a Low-Cost Healthcare ETF the Better Buy Than a Focused Biotech Specialist?
The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLV) offers broad exposure to the S&P 500 healthcare sector at a low cost, whereas the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEMKT:PBE) targets a concentrated niche of biotechnology companies.Choosing between these two ETFs involves balancing broad sector stability against the high-growth potential of a specific industry. While XLV offers diversified exposure to the largest healthcare names in the S&P 500, PBE utilizes a quantitative approach to target 30 U.S. firms leading the way in genomic engineering and biotechnology research. This comparison highlights the trade-offs between a low-cost, established fund and a more specialized, higher-fee industry play.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on July 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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