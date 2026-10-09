Nova Lifestyle Aktie
WKN DE: A3EEVM / ISIN: US66979P3001
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09.10.2026 15:25:23
XMax To Buy Hexa Creation, Marking Entry Into Vertical GaN Power Semiconductors
(RTTNews) - XMax Inc. (XMAX), announced on Friday that it has agreed to acquire Hexa Creation Inc., a U.S. developer of 1200-volt vertical gallium nitride power semiconductor technology for AI data center infrastructure and other high-voltage applications. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.
XMax said the deal extends its AI strategy into power infrastructure and diversifies its business. The material terms will be disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. SEC. on October 9, 2026. Hexa Creation's roadmap centers on a 1200V vertical GaN trench MOSFET aimed at high-voltage markets beyond today's 650V-and-below range commercial GaN devices. The company holds an exclusive license to patents from a major U.S. public university supporting its technology platform.
XMax cited Yole Group's October 2025 report forecasting the global GaN power device market to grow six-fold to about $3.0 billion by 2030 from $355 million in 2024. Further, the demand may rise for 1200V-class devices as AI data centers adopt higher-voltage architectures such as 800VDC.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of XMax were up 1.59 percent, changing hands at $8.96, after closing Thursday's regular session 0.92 percent higher.
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