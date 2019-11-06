XO Accelerates Transformation of Private Aviation With New "RISE" Annual Membership at $595

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XO, the leading On-Demand platform for private aviation, is taking an important step forward with the launch of RISE. RISE makes private aviation more accessible and valuable for those who seek to use it more frequently - or have never experienced it - as well as those who fly private regularly, but are not getting the elevated service, flexibility and quality aircraft they deserve.

This new membership option was created for travelers who are ready to "rise" to a new level of private flying - XO-style - through a unique entry tier that offers the first step to a more enriched membership experience. RISE members will be able to partake in benefits that include:

Instant booking for everything from full charter to individual seats

The ability to initiate or join shared charters

Discounts on empty legs

Waived service fees

RISE joins XO's other membership tiers, including its Access Solutions: Select, Signature and Elite. All these membership tiers offer members the confidence of the industry's first "Know What You Fly" promise.

This unique promise guarantees that when anyone books a charter from XO – or a shared seat – they will have transparency into the service level of the aircraft you're deciding amongst. XO stands for full transparency, reassuring predictability, and ultimate flexibility.

Depending on membership status and destination, XO's three Service Classes are part of the "Know What You Fly" promise – the combination of which increases the transparency of On-Demand flight options:

CLASSIC - includes a variety of aircraft from turboprop to heavy jets; while not new, these are vetted and verified - the most affordable and most practical way to go private. Many are equipped with WiFi.

PREMIUM - an industry-leading collection of newer aircraft that include light jets to ultra-long-range planes, all of which have modern cabins and WiFi access.

LUXE - the pinnacle of charter, the newest planes from super-midsize jets through ultra-long-range options. Many have cabins created by world-class designers - all of which are complete with a flight attendant, sophisticated catering, complimentary WiFi and many other amenities.

"The introduction of XO's 'RISE Membership' is a dramatic advance in our mission to make the benefits of private aviation more accessible to business and leisure travelers," said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista Global Holding. "We believe that the combination of innovative membership options, and the breadth and diversity of the aircraft in our fleet – more than 1,600 across all our Service Classes - will extend our leadership role. We are committed to meeting the needs of every flyer – including those who fly typically up to 15 hours a year – and seek alternatives to the status-quo. We want to help everyone go beyond the travails of commercial flying, the over-priced and inflexible model of fractional ownership, and the inherent inefficiencies of traditional middlemen and jetcards."

To learn more about RISE, please visit: https://flyxo.com/membership/

To learn more about new service categories, please visit: https://flyxo.com/ways-to-fly/

About XO :

XO is the first global digital marketplace for private aviation. The centralized platform combines the operational and customer-centric excellence of XOJET with the speed and convenience of technology pioneered by JetSmarter. Everyone in the XO community can instantly request a flight or book a seat on the XO app or online, with access to thousands of private jets across all categories, from light, midsize, super-midsize and long-range aircraft. XO Members also benefit from preferential pricing and guaranteed access, and receive 24/7 assistance from XO's Aviation Advisors. XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the private aviation group founded by Thomas Flohr to become the worldwide leading provider in charter flight services. Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of brands offering asset-light flying solutions to serve every private aviation customer.

For more information on how to fly with XO, please call +1-888-803-5996 or visit https://flyxo.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xo-accelerates-transformation-of-private-aviation-with-new-rise-annual-membership-at-595-300953105.html

SOURCE XO