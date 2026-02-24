Xometry Stock Falls 21% After Q4 Earnings Update And Leadership Change

(RTTNews) - Shares of Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) are moving down about 21 percent during Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of a narrowed loss in the fourth quarter and leadership change.

The company's shares are currently trading at $45.15 on the Nasdaq, down 21.49 percent. The stock opened at $47.31 and has climbed as high as $55.82 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $18.59 to $73.87.

The company reported loss of $8.6 million in the quarter compared to $9.9 million last year. Revenue increased 30 percent, to $192.4 million from $148.5 million in the previous year.

The company announced that Chief Executive Officer Randy Altschuler will step down from the role, effective July 1, 2026. He will be succeeded by Sanjeev Singh Sahni, Xometry's current President.