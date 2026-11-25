(RTTNews) - XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) announced that it remains on track to submit regulatory applications in both Canada and the United States for XORLO, its investigational treatment for gout, during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Gout is a painful form of arthritis caused by elevated uric acid levels in the blood. While several treatments are available, some patients cannot tolerate current standard therapies or require alternative options.

Regulatory Submission Planned This Quarter

The company said it is finalizing a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for submission to Health Canada and an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for submission to the U.S. FDA.

The filings support the development of XORLO, XORTX's proprietary formulation of oxypurinol, in the planned XRX-OXY-102 clinical trial.

According to the company, the submission will incorporate manufacturing validation data and the broader clinical development plan for the program.

Building on Earlier Study Results

The XRY-OXY-102 study is designed in two parts. The first will evaluate how the body processes XORLO in its intended commercial tablet form, while the second will compare the treatment with allopurinol in patients with gout.

XORTX said the study is expected to build on previously reported positive findings from its XRX-OXY-101 clinical trial and generate data intended to support a future New Drug Application (NDA) filing with the FDA.

Addressing an Unmet Need

The company noted that allopurinol remains the standard first-line treatment for gout, but approximately 35% of patients are unable to tolerate it.

XORTX is developing XORLO as a potential alternative treatment option for patients with gout and elevated uric acid levels.

The company said advancing the XRx-026 program through planned CTA, IND, and future NDA filing remains a key strategic priority.

XRTX has traded between $0.81 and $3.60 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.10, up 19.57%. During overnight trading session the stock is at $1.13, up 2.73%.