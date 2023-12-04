XPENG G9 secures third place in Car of the Year in Denmark 2024

XPENG G9 secures a top 3 position in The Car of the Year in Denmark





Photo credit: Lars Krogsgaard



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart EV company, last week secured third place in Denmark’s Car of the Year 2024 for their flagship SUV, Xpeng G9.

Denmark’s annual Car of the Year is a tribute to cars that demonstrate outstanding qualities and drive ground-breaking innovations. The award is organised by the association of Danish Motor Journalists. This year, the jury consisted of 20 car experts from a wide range of media.

XPENG G9 brings some of the most powerful and advanced EV technology to Europe, including XPENG's latest powertrain system with 800 V Silicon Carbide (SiC) platform for ultra-fast charging of up to 300 kW, allowing drivers to add up to 100 km of range in just five minutes.

XPENG G9 had previously proved its worth with an impressive performance during the initial round of testing for Denmark’s Car of the Year in October. This led to its nomination as a finalist, where the vehicle garnered attention for its innovative technology, superior performance, and comfort.

Jens Olsen, Managing Director at XPENG Denmark, said:

"We are grateful that the Danish automotive journalists have awarded XPENG G9 – a new model from a new brand in Denmark – the third place in Denmark’s Car of the Year 2024. It is the first time we have entered the Car of the Year nomination in Denmark and reaching a top 3 position is an important recognition of our vehicles and a significant testament to our dedication to the Danish market.”

A total of 600 points were distributed by the 20 jury members. Each jury member had 30 points and could give a maximum of 10 points to one model. No two cars could receive the same number of points. For more information on the distribution of votes, please see here.

