XPeng Gains 7% On Launch Of City NGP Pilot Program

(RTTNews) - Shares of Smart EV company XPeng Inc. (XPEV) are up more than 7% Monday morning at $15.62, after the launch of pilot program of the City Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP).

XPENG is the first Chinese company to launch high-level Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions for urban driving.

"With the rollout of City NGP, XPeng is spearheading a strategic roadmap to complete our ADAS coverage from highways and parking lots to much more complex city driving scenarios, offering our customers enhanced safety and an optimized driving experience," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng.

XPEV has traded in the range of $14.29-$56.45 in the last 1 year.