XPeng Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Revenues From Vehicle Sales Up 162.3%

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) posted a fourth quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 1.35 billion, compared with a loss of RMB 2.36 billion, a year ago. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.51 compared with a loss of RMB 2.74. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 1.98 compared with a loss of RMB 2.57.

Fourth quarter total revenues were RMB 13.05 billion, up 153.9% from RMB 5.14 billion, prior year. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB 12.23 billion, an increase of 162.3% from the same period of 2022. Total deliveries of vehicles were 60,158, an increase of 170.9% from 22,204, last year.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB 45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023.

