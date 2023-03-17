XPeng Posts Wider Loss In Q4; Total Revenues Down 39.9%

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) posted a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 2.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a loss of RMB 1.29 billion, prior year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 2.74 compared with a loss of RMB 1.51.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 2.21 billion, compared with a loss of RMB 1.20 billion. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 2.57 compared with a loss of RMB 1.41 for the fourth quarter of 2021 .

Total revenues were RMB 5.14 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 39.9% from the same period of 2021. Total deliveries of vehicles were 22,204 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 46.8% from 41,751 in the corresponding period of 2021.

For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects deliveries of vehicles to be between 18,000 and 19,000, a year over-year decrease of approximately 45.0% to 47.9%. Total revenues are projected to be between RMB 4.0 billion and RMB 4.2 billion, a year-over-year decrease of approximately 43.7% to 46.3%.

