XPeng Q1 Loss Narrows On Strong Deliveries; Sees Growth In Q2; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV), a Chinese smart electric vehicle company, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1.37 billion or $0.19 billion, narrower than last year's loss of RMB2.34 billion.

Adjusted net loss was RMB1.41 billion or $0.20 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.21 billion last year.

Net loss per American depositary share or ADS was RMB1.45 or $0.20, compared with loss of RMB2.71 for the first quarter of 2023. Net loss per ordinary share was RMB0.73 or $0.10.

Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB1.49 or $0.21, compared with loss of RMB2.57 last year. Adjusted net loss per ordinary share was RMB0.75 or $0.10.

Total revenues were RMB6.55 billion or $0.91 billion for the first quarter, an increase of 62.3 percent from prior year's RMB4.03 billion. Revenues fell 49.8 percent sequentially.

Total deliveries of vehicles were 21,821, representing an increase of 19.7 percent from 18,230 in the corresponding period of 2023.

Total deliveries were 9,393 vehicles in April 2024.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects total revenues to be between RMB7.5 billion and RMB8.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 48.1 percent to 63.9 percent.

Deliveries of vehicles are projected to be between 29,000 and 32,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 25.0 percent to 37.9 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, XPeng shares were gaining around 5.1 percent to trade at $8.70.

