26.07.2023 16:03:20

XPeng Surges On Long-term Partnership With Volkswagen

(RTTNews) - Shares of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) are rising more than 35% Wednesday morning after the Chinese EV company and Volkswagen Group announced long-term strategic partnership.

As per the deal, XPENG and the Volkswagen will jointly develop two B-class battery electric vehicles models for the Chinese market under Volkswagen brand. The models are expected to start production in 2026.

XPENG will issue Class A ordinary shares about 4.99% of its share capital to the Volkswagen Group at $15 per ADS for about $700 million.

Additionally, strategic cooperation in areas including opportunities future EV platforms, software technologies, and supply chain will also be explored.

XPEV is at $20.87 currently. It has traded in the range of $6.18 - $25.91 in the last 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Xpengmehr Nachrichten