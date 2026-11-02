XPeng’s 2027 Outlook: Record October Deliveries and a Robotaxi License Change the Story

A potential customer walks into a showroom in Guangzhou, testing the latest autonomous driving software in the P7+ sedan. He expects a vehicle, but the software suite that handles the driving, the charging logic, and the cabin experience suggests he is buying a rolling computer. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) operates exactly at this intersection of high-tech software and heavy-duty manufacturing. The company designs, builds, and distributes smart electric vehicles across China, while also pushing deeper into robotics and advanced artificial intelligence. With the stock recently trading at $9.71 as of November 2, it has faced a volatile year, shedding 59% of its value over the past 12 months.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns XPeng an overall Superscore of 72 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). This 72 places the company in the Top ~27% of every company we score. This score serves as a starting point for your own due diligence, offering a high-level signal that should be weighed against the specific risks and opportunities inherent in the Chinese electric vehicle market.

This stock warrants a closer look if...

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