XPO Logistics: 3 Things to Watch This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was a rough six months for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) coming into its fourth-quarter earnings report.The stock has underperformed since it spun off GXO Logistics, its contract logistics division, in August, and shares fell after it released its third-quarter earnings report in November. Challenges in its less-than-truckload (LTL) segment due to driver shortages and some poor strategic decisions weighed on margins and pushed the stock lower, but the transportation powerhouse reasserted itself in the fourth quarter.Image source: XPO Logistics .Continue reading