20.04.2023 16:03:34
XPO Up 12% In Morning Trade
(RTTNews) - Shares of XPO, Inc. (XPO), a provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation, are rising more than 12% Thursday morning at $38.97.
The company today said Dave Bates is joining the company as chief operating officer, North American LTL, effective April 21.
Bates joins XPO from Dominion Freight Line, Inc., where he has been serving as senior vice president, operations for the last 12 years.
Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, "Dave is a high-impact executive with a strong track record of driving excellence in all aspects of LTL operations."
XPO has been trading in the range of $24.76-$45.06 in the last 1 year.
