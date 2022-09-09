Xportify Gym Everywhere, Earn Anytime - The First WEB 3.0 AR Fitness APP

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What is Xportify?

Introducing Xportify, a Web 3.0 gaming application for workout, socializing, and earning at once. Combing with the cutting-edge technology in AR, motion capture, and immersive gameplay, Xportify redefines exercise from repeating actions into interactive experiences with amusement and pleasure with new and known friends.

Starting with 6 engaging interactive games, the platform is developing provocative gameplay with the simplest set-up, all you need is a mobile device with a functional camera and a small area. Or you could always enjoy a better experience and share your joy with others when you project the screen to a TV or projector.

People usually think they need a large space for workout, but in Xportify, it's another case. Xportify understands what our user needs: Earn Anytime, Gym Everywhere. All the gameplays and workout routines are intentionally designed to be operated in obstacle-free closed space of approximately 3 x 3 m. On any occasion there is enough lighting, you could turn any indoor or outdoor spot into your instant gym room.

Building your workout habit with Xportify

Building up a habit is not easy; experts say it takes 21 days to develop a habit. But Xportify tells you it only takes 2 minutes to get accustomed to our gameplay or may take even shorter to addicted to it. We've strived our best to blur the line between intensive workouts with exciting gameplay. Games and levels are designed to suit the needs of different users, from novice beginners to those who have built up their reflexes, speeds, and muscles. Each level is carefully arranged for the enjoyable challenge at the same time matching with the spiral curriculum for muscle development and advancement of cardio-pulmonary function. Different training modes are developed for users' preferences over leisure, bodybuilding, or fat burning. The users could input their height and weight for BMI calculation and use the dashboard to track down their improvement, and thus have records and histories over their improvement and reclaim rewards based on that reference.

Meet more people than the gym club in your local blocks

Some people enjoy sweating by themselves, in solo mode, you could always enjoy your privacy with selected avatars and keep your index yourself. While Xportify allows you to evade augmented reality obstacles with friends, send glowing UFOs to your opponents, and track your progress with peers in your virtual gymnasium. Co-op gameplay allows players to team up with each other, you could make an appointment with your known friends in reality and pair up for challenges. Built-in calendar and reservation systems could appointments with different friends and you could mark down the time slot that you are available for matching new friends. Thus, in case your friends are occupied, you could always use our matching system to make new friends and start a co-op or versus gameplay. Always remember to send a compliment to your opponents after a good game or send invitations to them to join your friend list and ask them to join your virtual gymnasium and participate in bi-monthly challenges to reach the top ranking of the leaderboard and share rewards with your community.

Rewarding with CAL token

Burning up your calories does not only reward you with better shape and a healthier body, there are more reasons to remind you to keep a good habit. Each CAL token you gained through a level you completed in solo mode, defeating your opponents in competitions, or when the virtual gymnasium you belonged has ranked the top pier in the league. These CAL Token would be your affidavit in the Web 3.0 platform for trading wearable NFTs, shopping coupons and meeting up experience which works in the Sportaverse as well as in the reality. A paid user could trade with those who stored stocks of CAL Token by a transaction of other cryptocurrencies. Of those who are eager to contribute to the community with continuous contributions could be rewarded with real dollars.

Or, you could earn even more, by expanding the platform.

Expanding Sportaverse

In our Sportaverse, everyone could gym to earn, and talents could CREATE to EARN in our developers' lab. The interactive workout experience is built with combinations of 3D assets, music, level set-up, and immersive gameplay design. Creators are welcome to submit their works and turn them into NFT assets to expand the Sportaverse for CAL Token. Just let us know what is your talent and you would be rewarded. A hip-hop dancing music composed with strong beats? Rewarded! A fashionable, stylish 3D sneakers with a meme on it? Rewarded! New gameplay idea combining light saber, kick-boxing, and dancing? Rewarded! Experts in personal training who came up with an idea or better way for interactive training? Rewarded. It's just fair, in reality, you help people burn calories, you got paid, and the same rule applies in our Sportaverse as well.

Official Website: https://xportify.io/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xportify-gym-everywhere-earn-anytime---the-first-web-3-0-ar-fitness-app-301621126.html

SOURCE Xportify