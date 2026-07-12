Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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12.07.2026 07:00:00
XRP Has Pulled Back Sharply. Is Now the Time to Load Up?
What a difference a year makes. At this time last year, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) looked like a cryptocurrency on the verge of going absolutely ballistic. XRP is now down 70% from those highs, and is trading dangerously close to the $1 price level.If you're willing to adopt a contrarian mindset, though, could XRP be worth a closer look? After all, it's exactly the type of budget-priced cryptocurrency that could take off as soon as the next crypto bull market starts.For nearly five years, XRP had been under a cloud of regulatory uncertainty, thanks to a long-running legal battle between the SEC and Ripple, the company behind the XRP token. Ripple finally settled the case last August, and it looks like it's back to business as usual for Ripple and XRP.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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