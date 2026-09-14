Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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14.09.2026 16:15:00

XRP Keeps Sliding Despite Ripple's Global Growth: Time to Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Since launching in 2012, Ripple has become one of the most successful blockchain companies. Its valuation was pegged at $50 billion during an employee share buyback in March 2026, larger than Coinbase's market cap at the time of this writing (Sept. 11). Ripple is a private company, so it's not a perfect comparison, but it still gives an idea of how well it has done and why there's so much interest in buying Ripple stock.

Ripple is also the largest holder and main corporate backer of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Interestingly, this cryptocurrency hasn't shared in Ripple's success. While Ripple provides a valuable product to financial institutions, the case for XRP is muddier.

Image source: Getty Images.

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