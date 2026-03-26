Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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26.03.2026 09:56:00
XRP (Ripple) Investors Just Received Incredible News From the Securities and Exchange Commission
Ripple is the creator of the Ripple Payments network, which allows banks to make instant, low-cost international transfers. The company also created the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) cryptocurrency to standardize those transactions.In 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Ripple, arguing that XRP should be classified as a financial security. This would have placed strict regulations on how Ripple issues the cryptocurrency to institutions, thus severely disrupting its business. The lawsuit suppressed the price of XRP for years, until Ripple and the SEC reached a settlement in August 2025, which sent the token soaring to a new record high. XRP has since declined by around 60% from its peak amid the recent sell-off in the broader crypto markets. However, on March 17, the SEC delivered more good news for the token, which could set the stage for another rally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
|The incredible shrinking dollar (Financial Times)
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