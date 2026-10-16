Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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16.10.2026 07:00:00
XRP Treasury Company Evernorth Just Went Public on Nasdaq. Here's How It Could Impact the Price of XRP.
Investors now have a new way to get exposure to XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) without dipping their toes into the spot crypto market. On Oct. 12, Evernorth Holdings (NASDAQ: XRPN) debuted on the Nasdaq as the largest publicly traded XRP treasury company in the world, with holdings of 473 million XRP.
That should be music to the ears of crypto investors, who have seen the price of XRP drop by 28% in 2026. Steady buying from Evernorth should help to push the price of XRP higher next year. But is that really the case?
In 2025, new XRP treasury companies began to emerge. But they were tiny, and any accumulation of XRP by them had no meaningful impact on market demand.
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