:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
09.02.2026 04:00:00
XRP vs Cardano: Which Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?
Potential millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies share two basic characteristics. First, they are usually trading for a bargain-basement price of less than a few bucks, so that investors can rapidly accumulate them. Second, they must have explosive upside potential, with the ability to deliver 10x returns within a short period.With that in mind, two potential millionaire-maker candidates are XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). At one time or another, both of these bargain-priced cryptos have been mentioned as potential breakout candidates with explosive upside potential. So which one is more likely to be a millionaire maker?To answer that question, it's helpful to consider the track records of these two cryptocurrencies over the past five years. During that time period, XRP is up a stunning 242%. By way of comparison, Cardano is down 55%. It actually lost value over that time period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
