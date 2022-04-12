XSET Acquihires Astoic Management; Appoints Co-Founders to Executive Roles

Astoic Management has represented talent including Offset, Floyd Mayweather, and Ronnie2K

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have acquihired Astoic Management. As a result of this acquisition, they have appointed both co-founders to executive roles at XSET. Lonnie Anthony will serve as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and Rob Martin will serve as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

Astoic Management has represented celebrities such as Offset, Floyd Mayweather, Ronnie2K, and Cassy Athena. Additionally, they have brokered a plethora of deals with companies including NBA2K, Facebook, Nike, Jordan, AT&T, Microsoft, FOX, Stockx, Viacom, Postmates, New Era, Turo, MLB, and many more. Anthony was recently selected to the 2021 Sports Business Journal's New Voices Under 30 list due to his past work of integrating celebrities into the NBA 2K video game and building a campaign for rapper Offset with New Era and the Atlanta Braves.

"It's an honor to join XSET," said Lonnie Anthony, Co-Founder of Astoic Management. "XSET is at the forefront of intertwining entertainment, gaming, and driving culture forward. My vision for the organization is to move the needle forward and advance XSET's foray into the world of Web3 and the metaverse. What we have in the pipeline is going to surprise a lot of people and create historical moments that the world will never forget."

"When it came to joining XSET, it was an easy decision," said Rob Martin, Co-Founder of Astoic Management. "Having ownership in the fastest growing and most diverse gaming lifestyle brand in the world is a life-changing opportunity. We've been at the intersection of gaming, fashion, tech, and culture for over 10 years now. Our goal is to create countless experiences for the gaming community, musicians, athletes, and fans of XSET. With the team we are building at XSET, we look forward to shaping the landscape for the future of gaming."

In his role as the Chief Innovation Officer, Anthony will work with the company's founders to lead innovative and strategic decisions for XSET's overall business and brand. Additionally, as Chief Experience Officer, Martin will work to create memorable experiences and events that catapult XSET to the forefront of gaming and entertainment. Both Anthony and Martin will now be part owners of XSET.

"When we decided to acquihire Astoic Management, it was clear that Lonnie and Rob had built an amazing business. This is due to their creativity, passions, and importantly hard work," said Co-Founder and CEO of XSET, Greg Selkoe. "It was a no-brainer for XSET and we are honored to have Lonnie and Rob joining as Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Experience Officer. I have no doubt they are going to have a massive impact on XSET and the global gaming lifestyle worldwide."

Creating moments is already something that Astoic is helping XSET achieve. Last week, hip-hop artist Tee Grizzley made history by becoming the first person to announce they are joining a gaming organization, live in-game, during a storyline inside Tee's Grand Theft Auto Roleplay server.

About XSET

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, NFL superstar Ezekiel Elliot, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, Rapper and GTA streamer Tee Grizzley, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess, and professional athletes such as NFL star Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

About Astoic Management

Astoic Management is a black-owned talent agency operating out of Beverly Hills, CA. Astoic has worked with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Offset (Migos), Travis Scott, Ronnie2K, Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliot, Cassy Athena and many more. Astoic has also brokered a plethora of deals with companies including NBA2K, Caffeine, Facebook, Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Astroworld Festival, AT&T, Microsoft, FOX, Stockx, Viacom, Postmates, New Era, Turo, MLB and many more. Astoic has provided creative direction and consulting when it came to the integration of culture and celebrities into the NBA2K video game franchise which has generated over $3 Billion in annual revenue. Specifically, Astoic has assisted Ronnie2K with spearheading the insertion of fashion brands such as Fear of God, Rhude, Just Don, Visitor on Earth, Union, and IhNomUhNit into the #3 sports video game in the world. Astoic also led a marketing strategy in virtually scanning celebrities such as Travis Scott, Quavo, J. Balvin, Fabolous, Migos, Nav, Ben Baller, Zack Bia, and Lil Pump into NBA2K.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xset-acquihires-astoic-management-appoints-co-founders-to-executive-roles-301524245.html

SOURCE XSET