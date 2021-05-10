XSOLIS Names Daniel Benetz as Chief Financial Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS today announced the addition of Daniel Benetz as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Benetz will guide the organization towards continued growth and financial success.

Most recently, Dan served as Chief Financial Officer for The Tugboat Group, an organization that grows businesses and supports entrepreneurs through various stages of start-up, growth, and longevity. In this role, Dan also served on the boards of software-as-a-service organizations across verticals, including cloud-native software and artificial intelligence.

"I jumped at this chance to lend my expertise," said Dan. "While sustaining impressive growth, XSOLIS has strategically centered itself at the intersection of payer-provider operations, giving it an incredible runway into the future. I look forward to building a financial framework that builds upon this momentum."

Dan started his finance career at Intel and Wells Fargo before serving as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Operations for NuGEN Technologies, as well as Senior Director of Financial Planning and Europe Finance Director for Affymetrix. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"Dan has matured financial excellence for high-growth companies time and again," said Joan Butters, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of XSOLIS. "With Dan, we are poised to deliver for our customers and colleagues."

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is the healthcare technology firm harnessing artificial intelligence to solve operational and financial challenges in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.xsolis.com.

