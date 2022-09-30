XT.COM Lists Jakaverse (JK) On Its Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused exchange, has listed the Jakaverse (JK) Coin on its platform with USDT pairing. The trading pair will be listed on the Innovation zone (Metaverse) of the platform on 29th September 2022 at 08:00 (UTC) and will be open for trading on 30th September at 08:00 (UTC). The withdrawals of the tokens can be done from 1st October at 08:00 (UTC).

Jakaverse is the Virtual GameFi Metaverse beyond imagination, which combines several elements such as gaming, entertainment, commerce, and other activities. The virtual metaverse ecosystem is powered by the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20), which integrates land, game creation, property, gaming hub, GameFi, eSport, and NFT.

Users can own lands (JAKA), which are non-fungible, scarce digital assets securely stored in the Binance Smart Chain, as well as in-game items, all of which can be acquired using a BEP20 token "JK".

Having the coin listed on the XT platform, this gives an opportunity for the JK community to reach a wider audience, thereby expanding its global reach and helping achieve its common mission. The collaboration also aids the XT users to benefit from the newly listed coin and its utilities.

About Jakaverse

Jakaverse is a futuristic idea where they call the space an "Island" and each user is known as an "Islander". This decentralized city is the hub of financial technology, future investment and governance, as well as alternative energy technology that will disrupt traditional ecosystems, simulating the future when AI has advanced enough to play a part in government policy making and other system designs.

JK can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services, and earn the seasonal big rewards in games, nationwide eSport game competition and Jakaverse.

Website: https://www.jakaverse.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jkcoin_official?s=11

Telegram:https://t.me/+70Wt6D2NpElkOTRl

Discord: https://discord.gg/vza2CJhUEq

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless of where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram:https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-lists-jakaverse-jk-on-its-platform-301626922.html

SOURCE XT.com