XT.COM Lists KNDM in its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of KNDM on its platform in the innovation zone and the KNDM/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2023-01-31 02:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit KNDM for trading at 2023-01-30 04:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for KNDM will open at 2023-02-02 02:00 (UTC)

About Kingdom Coin

Kingdom Coin, KNDM, is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 400,000,000,000. It was created as the official currency of Kingdometh.com, an online virtual kingdom where users can engage in commerce, trade, and other activities using the digital asset. The coin was designed with the aim of providing a secure and stable digital currency that could be used within the virtual kingdom and beyond.

KNDM is used to reward gamers playing in the Kingdom Coin network. All participants in the network that are actively engaged in the network's medieval-based staking game have the chance to yield generous APY rewards using the KNDM tokens.

Kingdom Coin operates on a decentralized blockchain network, making it secure and transparent. The network is powered by the latest blockchain technology, ensuring fast and efficient transactions. Kingdom Coin holders can use the currency to make purchases, trade, or convert to other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. The coin's value is supported by the virtual kingdom's growing economy, making it a valuable asset for investors.

One of the key features of Kingdom Coin is its low transaction fees, making it ideal for small transactions. The currency is also highly divisible, allowing users to make transactions in smaller amounts without having to worry about losing value. With its unique value proposition and growing popularity, Kingdom Coin has quickly become one of the most sought-after digital currencies in the crypto space. The coin's use in the virtual kingdom has further fueled its demand, making it a promising investment opportunity for those looking to diversify their crypto portfolios.

About Kingdom Coin Network

Kingdometh.com is a blockchain-based gaming platform that brings the excitement of cryptocurrency and gaming together. It's an online simulation game that allows players to manage their own virtual kingdom and experience the thrill of earning digital assets through gameplay. Players can buy and sell virtual lands, construct buildings, trade goods and resources with others, and grow their kingdom. There are 500 unique NFTs on the platform that users can collect and trade, each created by a talented designer who has already produced some of the most recognizable projects in the industry.

The platform is built on the Ethereum network and all transactions within the game are recorded on the blockchain, ensuring complete transparency and security. This allows players to truly own and trade their virtual assets, providing a unique gaming experience that is not possible on traditional gaming platforms. The game also offers a variety of other features such as in-game events, quests, and battles, which add even more excitement to the game and make it a truly immersive web3 gaming experience for players.

Website: kingdometh.com

Whitepaper: kingdometh.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingdomERC

Telegram: https://t.me/KingdomEntry

"We're delighted to have KNDM listed on our trading platform. 2023 will be a great turning point for XT.COM as I'll be ensuring the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM. "The company is headed toward a brighter future and users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of crypto trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM crypto exchange also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-lists-kndm-in-its-innovation-zone-301734329.html

SOURCE XT.com