Xtl Biopharmaceuticals Aktie

WKN DE: A2DK34 / ISIN: US98386D3070

13.01.2026 14:11:13

XTL Biopharmaceuticals To Acquire 85% Stake In NeuroNOS Ltd For $32.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB), a biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire 85 percent of NeuroNOS Ltd., a subsidiary of Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR), a biotechnology company.

The company is expecting this acquisition to position XTL as a major player in the rapidly expanding autism therapeutics market.

According to XTL, Autism Spectrum Disorder now affects approximately 1 in 31 children in the United States and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have allocated $50 million in new NIH funding for autism research initiatives.

The transaction involves consideration of 19.9 percent of XTL's issued share capital, $1 million in cash, and milestone-based contingent payments totaling up to $32.5 million.

The milestone structure includes clinical development payments of up to $5.5 million to Beyond Air, commencing from the Phase 1 clinical trial through NDA submission to the FDA. In addition, commercial milestone payments of up to $26 million are payable upon achieving product sales targets, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, XTL shares were trading at $0.71, up 4.83% on the Nasdaq.

