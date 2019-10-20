20.10.2019 12:00:00

Xulon Press Author Offers a Challenge to Christians Who Are Still Holding Back

MADISON, Miss., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dennis J. Perkins encourages readers to commit to lives of integrity in Living to Give Your All ($12.49, paperback, 9781545678329; $5.99, e-book, 9781545678336). He believes that God wants His followers' full allegiance, not simply lip service.

Many who profess Christianity still follow a worldly lifestyle. Perkins points out that we need to re-align our priorities and give God our all.

"This book is one that is written with the heart of our Father in Heaven to challenge each believer in the Lord Jesus Christ to seek after Him with their whole heart, mind and strength," said Perkins.

Dennis J. Perkins grew up in Yazoo City, MS. He earned his Bachelor's in Business and Masters in Guidance and Counseling from Jackson State University. He is also the author of Everlasting Love and But the Greatest of These is Love.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Living to Give Your All is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Salem Author Services

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX schließt mit leichten Abgaben -- Chinas Börsen geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag bergauf. In Deutschland blieben Anleger in Deckung. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten Abgaben. An den asiatischen Börsen war die Stimmung vor dem Wochenende größtenteils negativ.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB