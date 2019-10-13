Xulon Press Author Releases Book Based on Her Conversations with God

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Oct.13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within the pages of Gigi Scofield's new book, As I Look Out of My Kitchen Window ($14.49, paperback, 9781545616604; $6.99, ebook, 9781545619032), readers will find a book containing conversations between God and the author as she looked out of her kitchen window while enjoying the beauty of His creation, family, friends, and wildlife. Through each scene He reminded the author of scripture and she ends with a short prayer.

Scofield believes looking out of a kitchen window can open our eyes not only to the beauty of God's creation, the love of family and friends, but also the relevance of His Word through everyday life experiences.

"In today's non-stop society, is your common response, 'I'm so busy'?" says Scofield. "This book reminds us to slow down, see the beauty of God's creation, the love of family and friends, to take some quiet moments communicating with the Lord."

Gigi Scofield grew up in Tarpon Springs, FL and married her high school sweetheart. She is a loving mother to three grown sons and a grandmother of six. It has been her honor to be a pastor's wife, a Bible teacher of all ages for over thirty-five years (writing many of the lessons herself), a women's ministry leader, and working mom. Serving God has taken her from Florida to Alabama and, for the past twenty-five years, Montana. While on mission trips to Uganda and Ukraine, she had the pleasure of teaching and encouraging women.

No matter where she is, Gigi loves people and loves the Lord; serving Him is her privilege and joy.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date, As I Look Out of My Kitchen Window is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

