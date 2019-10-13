Xulon Press Author Releases Memoir on Living With Multiple Sclerosis

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within the pages of Loren Helwig's new book, Mist in the Wind ($15.49, paperback, 9781545667354; $9.99, ebook, 9781545667361), readers will find a memoir of one man's journey of overcoming Multiple Sclerosis while working to achieve his personal goals with the motivation to succeed in the face of challenge, insecurity, and the transiency of time.

This profound autobiography tells the story of one man's faith to conquer his physical trials and find strength to fulfill his God-given purpose. From his grandparents' immigration from Russia to his shocking diagnosis, Helwig's inspirational testimony will give readers courage to fight the battles of change, disappointment, and disease and fill you with gratitude for health, family, and friendship.

If you are struggling with MS or any other illness or disability, Mist in the Wind will bring you hope and encouragement as you continue to find victory over your circumstances and pursue your divine potential.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date, Mist in the Wind is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Salem Author Services