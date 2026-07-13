Xunce Technology Enters European Market with Lutech Partnership to Co-Develop Token Factory and TokenOS



EQS Newswire / 13/07/2026 / 09:39 UTC+8



On July 12, Xunce Technology (03317.HK) announced that it has formally signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation with Lutech S.p.A. ("Lutech"), a leading Italian company and European player in digital and AI. The two companies will jointly develop a Token Factory for the European market and advance the deployment of Xunce Technology's flagship product, TokenOS, across Europe.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Xunce Technology's international expansion. It further validates the global applicability and commercial deployment capabilities of TokenOS and is expected to increase overseas revenue as a proportion of the company's full-year revenue.

Complementary Strengths Advance Xunce's Global Expansion

With the official implementation of the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act and the bloc continuing to advance its data sovereignty agenda, European enterprises have an increasingly urgent demand for secure, compliant and trustworthy AI transformation solutions. The European market is in dire need of infrastructure technologies that can meet stringent regulatory requirements while efficiently enabling data assetization and AI adoption.

Lutech is a leading Italian company and European player in digital and AI. It designs, implements and manages solutions for digital transformation, innovation and growth for companies and institutions, thanks to an in-depth knowledge of the specific processes of different industries. With 6,000 professionals and a business volume of approximately 1 billion euros, Lutech Group drives change through an end-to-end journey in which business consulting, execution and governance maximize companies' results, for a comprehensive and integrated offering.

Xunce Technology is an established real-time data infrastructure and analytics solutions provider in China. Its flagship product, TokenOS—the world's first operating system for data tokenization—converts complex data assets into measurable and exchangeable data tokens, providing standardized data infrastructure for enterprise AI transformation. Through its partnership with Lutech, Xunce Technology will combine TokenOS capabilities with the needs of European industries, jointly develop Token Factories for vertical sectors, and deliver AI transformation solutions that adhere to EU data sovereignty principles.

The implementation of the partnership further strengthens Xunce Technology's international footprint, with overseas markets expected to make a significantly larger contribution to revenue.

Co-developing Token Factories to Accelerate TokenOS Deployment in Europe

The Parties agree to focus on the following three areas of cooperation under the framework of this MoU:

First, the Parties agree to jointly develop AI transformation solutions for the European market that adhere to EU data sovereignty principles and regulatory requirements. Xunce Technology shall provide its leading real-time AI data infrastructure technologies and technical support, while Lutech shall contribute its extensive industry domain knowledge, local delivery capabilities and EU regulatory compliance expertise.

Second, the Parties agree to collaborate on the commercialization and market penetration of the jointly developed solutions, including the AI Token Factory, in the European market. Leveraging their respective customer bases, sales networks and brand reputations, the Parties shall effectively engage target clients as well as accelerate the introduction and implementation of AI transformation solutions in the European market, jointly enhancing market influence.

Third, the Parties agree to jointly foster a cross-border innovation ecosystem centered on sovereign AI and secure data infrastructure. Combining Xunce Technology's technological strengths in real-time data infrastructure with Lutech's EU regulatory compliance and local delivery expertise, the Parties agree to jointly incubate secure, compliant, and trustworthy solutions that meet European sovereign AI requirements.

TokenOS Validates Global Applicability; Token Factories Poised for Scale-up

Following strategic collaborations with the Shenzhen Data Exchange, Beijing International Data Exchange, PATEO, TuringQ, GTRONTEC and three major Chinese GPU manufacturers, TokenOS has already achieved commercial validation across multiple use cases, including data element circulation, intelligent connected vehicles, computing infrastructure and smart manufacturing.

The partnership with Lutech provides another important validation of TokenOS's real-world deployment capabilities and extends its validated applications into European industrial manufacturing, one of the world's most valuable markets for digital transformation.

At a critical juncture for the large-scale industrial adoption of AI, Xunce Technology will continue to advance its global strategy, using TokenOS as its core platform and working with partners worldwide to develop industry-specific Token Factories. The company aims to drive the standardized deployment and commercialization of data tokenization technologies globally and provide secure, efficient and trustworthy data infrastructure for enterprise AI transformation worldwide.