Xylem Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JMBU / ISIN: US98419M1009

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27.10.2026 12:35:13

Xylem Announces Divestitures, New 3-Segment Structure

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, water technology provider Xylem Inc. (XYL) announced strategic actions, including divestitures and segment restructuring to focus on customer needs and long-term priorities.

The company stated that it intends to divest Applied Water International and Specialty Flow Control and move to a three-segment structure, expecting to enable it to direct capital toward the technologies, capabilities and markets that align most closely with its long-term strategy.

Starting January 1, 2027, Xylem will align its business into three segments: Treatment and Services, Flow Solutions, and Measurement and Analytics. With this, the company aims to unlock greater value across the portfolio and operate with greater simplicity, speed and accountability.

Treatment and Services will be led by Rodney Aulick; Flow Solutions will be led by Joe Johnston; and Measurement and Analytics will be led by Meredith Emmerich, the company added.

In pre-market hours, XYL was trading at $101.50, down 6.31 percent on the NYSE.

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Xylem Inc. 83,45 -13,76% Xylem Inc.

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