Xylem Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Stifel Industrials Conference, September 6, 2023, London – Hayati Yarkadas, President of Europe and Water Infrastructure, and Andrea van der Berg, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Jefferies Industrials Conference, September 6, 2023, New York City – Sandy Rowland, Chief Financial Officer, and Kristina Lee, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

RBC Global Industrials Conference, September 12, 2023, Las Vegas – Patrick Decker, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrea van der Berg will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Goldman Sachs Water Sustainability Forum, September 27, 2023, New York City – Patrick Decker will participate in a panel discussion.

Gabelli PFAS Symposium, September 28, 2023, New York City – Snehal Desai, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days on Xylem’s Investor Relations website at www.xylem.com/en-us/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Xylem uses our Investor Relations website, www.xylem.com/en-us/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

