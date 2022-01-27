Xylem Earns Top Score for Workplace Equality from Human Rights Campaign for Third Year Running

Xylem (NYSE:XYL), a leading global water technology company, has today announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index. This is the third year in a row that Xylem has earned top marks on the U.S. benchmarking survey which measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"At Xylem, we view diversity, equity and inclusion as powerful enablers in our mission to solve water,” said Claudia Toussaint, Xylem’s Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer, and General Counsel. "Embracing different perspectives not only strengthens and unites our global team, but it also fuels our company’s culture of innovation and shared purpose. That’s why as we work towards Xylem’s 2025 Sustainability Goals, we continue to sharpen our focus on diversity recruiting, building inclusion into the fabric of how we operate, and increasing data transparency. We are honored that our efforts to advance workplace equality have been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.”

Specific initiatives undertaken by Xylem in 2021 include:

- Elevating diversity, equity and inclusion awareness through global training, including LGBT+ specific topics;

- Expanding Xylem’s local LGBT+ and Allies Network into emerging markets; and

- Targeted recruitment to the LGBT+ community for open positions.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Xylem for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The results of the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. Internationally, 56% of CEI-rated companies also have global operations and are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Xylem’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005081/en/