Xylem Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $335 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $326 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $348 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $2.397 billion from $2.256 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $335 Mln. vs. $326 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.397 Bln vs. $2.256 Bln last year.

Commenting on the Q4 net profit, the company said: “These results are driven by strong operational performance and a reduction in the estimated loss on the sale of businesses, partially offset by increased restructuring and realignment costs.”

The Board will pay a first-quarter dividend of $0.43 per share, an increase of 8 percent, on March 24, to shareholders of record as of February 24.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Xylem expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted profit of $5.35 to $5.60 per share, with revenue of around $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Xylem has posted an adjusted profit of $5.08 per share, with revenue of $9 billion.

XYL was down by 4.09% at $134.48 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.