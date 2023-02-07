Xylem Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $149 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $113 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $1.51 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $149 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.