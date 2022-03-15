Xylem to Move Global Headquarters to Washington, D.C.

Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), has announced that it will move its headquarters to Washington, D.C.

Speaking about the relocation, Patrick Decker, president and CEO of Xylem, said, "Washington, D.C. is an important global crossroads for the diverse set of stakeholders who work together towards solving water challenges around the world. As a leading global water innovator, we know that the biggest water issues can only be addressed through collaboration. By locating our global headquarters here, we place ourselves right where the water sector is most engaged."

Decker said he and several senior Xylem leaders will be based in the new headquarters, driving enterprise strategy and execution. "We’ll be able to reduce complexity, with a lean headquarters, at the same time as we build closer relationships with all those in the global water community working to solve the biggest challenges, and promote global water sustainability.”

Xylem’s new headquarters will be co-located with the recently announced Reservoir Center for Water Solutions, a hub for multi-party, water-focused stakeholder collaboration, in the historic Navy Yard district along the Anacostia River. The Center is anticipated to open in June.

When the move is complete, Xylem headquarters’ new address will be 301 Water Street SE, Washington, DC, 20003.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

