Xyntek Completes Serialization Deployment in Record Setting 10 Days to Support Seasonal Vaccine Production

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyntek Inc, a global leader in the deployment of advanced fully automated packaging line equipment, and all associated Real Time IT & Automated Control Systems Solutions, has completed the fastest deployment of a serialized packaging line to support the production of the seasonal Influenza Vaccine , in order to adhere to the Drug Supply Chain Security Act. From receipt of Purchase Order, Xyntek designed, configured, integrated, and validated three modules for the Unit, Case, and Pallet serialization and aggregation, all within 10 business days . This timeline is a significant reduction from a typical serialization deployment, which can take from 16 weeks to upwards of 10 months .

Xyntek leveraged its extensive experience in serialization consulting, detailed design engineering, system programming & configuration, installation, and validation, in order to achieve this incredibly unprecedented and rapid project timeline. Xyntek is the North America limited exclusive, longtime partner of Antares Vision since August 2012, a global leader in serialization hardware and software, and leverages this close partnership in order to be able to provide unrivaled service in the U.S. pharmaceutical serialization market.

The rapid deployment of this line was essential for a major pharmaceutical manufacturing customer that had an urgent need in order to produce seasonal Flu Vaccine products, which require serialization under the DSCSA. With the equipment successfully designed, configured, deployed, and validated on time, the customer was able to fulfill the customer request and deliver more than 3 million doses by year end.

"I am incredibly proud of our team and how they were able to deliver this critical project in an unprecedented and extremely short timeframe. Since 2012, we have delivered hundreds of Serialized automated pharmaceutical packaging lines, which enabled us to execute so rapidly," explains Mac Hashemian, P.E., CEO of Xyntek, Inc.

About Xyntek

Founded in 1986 by a group of Real-Time Automation & System Solution Engineers, Xyntek, Inc. is a Global Leader in Real-Time IT and Industrial Automation solutions and continues to be an industry leading Turnkey Detailed Design & Delivery Systems Solutions Corporation for Serialization and Track & Trace globally. Since 2012, Xyntek has been the limited exclusive North America Partner and Distributor of Antares Vision technology.

Xyntek's business is based on providing high-end technical detailed design services & automation solutions delivery that allow our customers to maximize the benefits of IT and Real Time Automation technologies, while adhering with regulatory mandates. Our core technologies include: Collaborative Robotics; Advanced and AI Machine vision; Big Data and Analytics; Industrial Internet of Things; Biometrics; Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

